Shropshire
Monday, August 10, 2020
RSPCA deals with more than 900 lockdown incidents in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

The RSPCA’s key workers have responded to 100,000 incidents during lockdown, with more than 900 in Shropshire.

The charity’s staff were quickly designated as key workers so they could continue to respond to emergencies and rescue animals
The animal welfare charity’s frontline officers, animal carers and vets have continued to rescue, treat and care for animals in need since the country went into lockdown on 23 March. 

During lockdown (24 March – 5 August), the RSPCA has answered 442,344 calls and dealt with 106,676 incidents – that’s an average of 790 incidents a day. In Shropshire, officers have responded to 972 incidents – an average of seven a day. 

RSPCA animal rescuers were designated key workers by the Government at the beginning of lockdown but the global pandemic has had a huge impact on the charity’s finances. Vital funding is needed to help the organisation continue its work rescuing animals and caring for the 6,381 animals in its care across England and Wales.

As well as operating an emergency service, rescuing animals in need, RSPCA officers have also been collecting animals from the homes of people who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, who may not have anyone else to care for them while their owners are being treated.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “We’ve had to quickly and drastically change the way we work during these unprecedented times, from the way we rehome animals to the PPE we wear when responding to calls. 

“But the priority for us during lockdown has been to continue to be there for those animals who need us – while also helping people who have been hit hard by the pandemic. 

“Now, more than four months into lockdown, we’ve passed a milestone as we responded to our 100,000th incident. And our staff are as busy as ever collecting abandoned animals, investigating complaints of cruelty, providing life-saving veterinary treatment to the sick and injured, and finding wonderful new homes for our residents. 

“But to continue our vital work and to survive the huge impact this pandemic has had on the economy and, therefore, the charity sector, we really need your help. Please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.” 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
RSPCA deals with more than 900 lockdown incidents in Shropshire

The RSPCA's key workers have responded to 100,000 incidents during lockdown, with more than 900 in Shropshire.

