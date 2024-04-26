MP’s military housing campaign secures Government pledge

The Government has committed to ensuring that military accommodation reaches the decent homes standard thanks to a tireless campaign from MP Helen Morgan.

Helen Morgan MP outside RAF Shawbury

The North Shropshire MP has constantly pushed the Government to improve accommodation offered to servicemen and women, most recently tabling an amendment to the Renters Reform Bill that would ensure that all forces personnel and their families live in decent standard accommodation.

The Bill was back in Parliament this week, where Minister Jacob Young hailed Helen Morgan’s work on the issue and announced that the Government intends to ensure that service accommodation meets the decent homes standard.

Helen will be meeting the Minister to discuss this in further detail to ensure that proper benchmarks are in place for military homes.

Helen – who was described as a ‘doughty campaigner’ by Defence Minister James Cartlidge for her long-standing campaign to improve conditions – has welcomed the announcement but warned that the next step was to make sure the pledge is backed up with action.

The MP had previously told the Commons how some of her constituents were forced to live in ‘rat-infested’ accommodation at Clive Barracks, Tern Hill, with up to six soldiers in the same room. Another case in Shropshire saw Olympic skier Charlie Guest and her RAF pilot partner forced to go three weeks without running water and a further 10 days without heating following repeated delays to repairs. Other families at RAF Shawbury have been forced into temporary accommodation due to leaks, mould and a water tank explosion.

Helen met in Wem last year with representatives from the MoD, Amey, and Pinnacle, the companies involved in maintaining thr housing, to urge them to improve the standard and deal with repairs diligently.

During last year’s Armed Forces Week, she secured a debate on the unacceptably poor state of service family accommodation, telling MPs “We owe it to those who risk their lives for our country to provide good quality housing and accommodation for them and their families – not leaving them for months and months without basic repair work” and prompting a statement by Defence Minister Andrew Murrison.

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young MP yesterday (WEDS) confirmed in the House of Commons that the Government intends to ensure that service accommodation meets the Decent Homes Standard, and has openly recognised that work is needed to improve monitoring and reporting. The Department, which covers Housing, has pledged to work closely with the Ministry for Defence to introduce safeguards for service personnel and their families.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“I’m very pleased that the Government has listened to my proposal and pledged to improve military accommodation. I will do everything I can to make sure this becomes a reality. Shropshire’s military families deserve the very best, but too often have to put up with housing that is unacceptably poor.

“We have far too many cases just here in North Shropshire where repairs have been left incomplete, mould and damp have taken over houses, and rats have infested barracks. It is nothing short of a national scandal and one which needs urgent action.

“Now it is crucial to make sure that the Government’s pledge is delivered. Military families have heard promises from Ministers before but they are still waiting for their housing to be sorted out.

“I’ll be continuing to campaign until my constituents at Shawbury and Tern Hill, and all the impacted families across the country, get the high-quality accommodation and good treatment they deserve.”