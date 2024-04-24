9.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Youth Support Trust welcomes new ambassador

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Youth Support Trust has welcomed a new volunteer ambassador marking a significant stride towards nurturing young talent and fostering entrepreneurship.

Pictured, Gareth JL Williams DL FSA alongside a trustee of SYST, Jon Gidney.
Pictured, Gareth JL Williams DL FSA alongside a trustee of SYST, Jon Gidney.

The trust has welcomed the appointment of Gareth JL Williams DL FSA as a volunteer ambassador. Williams, who’s day job is Curator and Head of Learning at Weston Park, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the cause.

His recent statement underscores his enthusiasm for the role, reflecting on his positive first encounter with SYST during the recent Shropshire Youth Support Trust Awards & Celebration event.

- Advertisement -

“I was delighted to attend the event earlier this year, which was my first introduction to the charity and its phenomenal work in inspiring and supporting young people as they progress in finding their feet as young entrepreneurs,” Williams expressed.

SYST’s mission resonates with Williams, who recognises the pivotal role of mentorship and support in shaping the future of young individuals in Shropshire. “Shropshire – including Telford & Wrekin – is incredibly fortunate in having this charity to help young people in building their business confidence and acumen to take them on paths that they might not have considered, building resilience and life-skills,” Williams remarked.

As an ambassador for SYST, Williams will raise awareness and support for the charity’s initiatives.

His advocacy for SYST is rooted in the belief that every young person deserves access to opportunities for personal and professional growth. “I’m thrilled to act as an ambassador for SYST and would encourage others to learn more about the charity and what they might be able to support in its aims in giving opportunities to young people for the achievement of life and business success,” Williams affirmed.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP