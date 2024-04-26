Community transport service launches drive for new volunteers

A North Shropshire-based community transport service is launching a campaign to boost its volunteer workforce to ensure its survival.

Volunteer driver Pete McGinley (left) pictured with Robin Nelson, Secretary of NS Wheelers

North Salop Wheelers Community Bus (NS Wheelers) provides affordable and inclusive transport to residents of North Shropshire and particularly for those unable to access public or private transport by reason of age, incapacity, isolation or economic hardship.

Launched in 2004, the volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation provides assistance with individual journeys, but primarily runs weekly bus services connecting rural villages to Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch town centres, and aims to pick-up passengers at their doors.

While the organisation has been able to secure new buses and support for its infrastructure, a dwindling network of volunteers is threatening the longer-term survival of the service which is considered by many local people to be a lifeline.

The Wheelers will be hosting an informal event for potential volunteers on Wednesday 15th May, 6.30pm – 8.30pm at the Grocott Heritage Centre in Prees to introduce the Wheelers and its work.

Highlighting the importance of recruiting new volunteers, Robin Nelson, Secretary of NS Wheelers explains, “We are in a fortunate position to have secured first-class vehicles and a loyal and committed group of volunteers who are the lifeblood of our service.

“Due to age profile, our volunteer numbers are starting to dwindle and to ensure that we can meet the growing demand and continue to deliver for local people, it’s imperative that we increase our bank of volunteers. Our volunteers typically stay with us as they find helping others very rewarding. They soon realise that the time they give makes a huge difference to the lives of people who simply wouldn’t be able to get out of their homes without our vehicles on-the-road.”

“While we need drivers for our mini buses and car drivers who are happy to use their own cars to transport our subscribers to medical appointments, for example; we are also keen to recruit for a number of other roles. These include passenger assistants to travel on our buses to host customers and help with loading and unloading shopping, administrative support, marketing and public relations, and anyone with accounting experience. We are happy for people to donate as little as half a day a week timewise.

“Through our recruitment campaign, we are also hoping to raise the profile of our service among local people who may not currently be aware of what we offer.”

There is no need to register for the event on Wednesday 15th May and refreshments will be provided. Guests will also have the opportunity to view the exhibition housed in the Grocott Heritage Centre which showcases the 76-year history of Grocontinental.

Anyone seeking support with individual journeys or wanting to subscribe to the regular bus service, should call the Wheelers directly on 07597 273959.