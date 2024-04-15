Potential buyers invited to apartment open day within historic Bishop’s Castle property

A historic building in Bishop’s Castle has been given a new lease of life following restoration by coveted developer Chamberlain Property Co.

Old Bank House, Bishops Castle

Originally built in the late 18th century, the building is a fine example of Georgian Architecture and sits at the top of the town adjacent to the Castle Hotel. The building features a grand frontage with large twelve pane sash windows and several original fireplaces.

Chamberlain acquired the building in February 2023 and works have recently finished creating 4 luxury homes.

The building was once home to The Right Honourable George Charles Herbert the 4th Earl of Powis whom would have lived there with his with The Honourable Violet Ida Evelyn Lane-Fox, the second daughter of the 15th Baron Dercy de Knayth.

George Herbert succeeded his uncle, the 3rd Earl in the peerage in 1891. Notably in 1896 he was appointed Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and then in 1898 he was made Honorary Colonel of the 4th Battalion of the South Wales Borderers.

George and Violet had three children. Percey Robert their oldest son was just 24 when he was killed in the Battle of the Somme in World War I in 1916. Their middle child was Lady Hermione Gwladys who was born in 1900 and married Roberto Lucchesi-Palli an Italian prince. Their youngest son Mervyn Herbert was born in 1904 but was also killed on active service in the Royal Air Force in World War II in 1943.

The family memorial for Lord Powis and his family still stands today at Christ Church in Welshpool just a few miles from Bishops Castle.

The building was most recently owned by a housing association from when it was converted from one large house into 4 flats in 1975.

Fine example of Georgian Architecture

Chamberlain Property Company owner, Greg Walters said:

“The building is a fine example of Georgian Architecture and we have given the building a new lease of life whilst retaining its original features and charm. The new custodians of the building I have no doubt with enjoy living in this grand building with its high ceilings and it sits in a great spot in Bishops Castle.

“Everyone I have spoken to in the local area has commented on the need to bring this building back to life and what a pleasure it is to see it restored. It’s new owners will benefit from a 10 year warranty, a 250 year lease and share in the freehold of the building.”

Rooms within the appartment have been finished to a high standard

Just one apartment left for sale

There is just one 2 bedroom apartment available left for sale which has commanding views over the Shropshire Hills. The property is equipped with a fully fitted kitchen with Bosch and Smeg appliances and new carpets and tiled flooring throughout.

The new owners will have a 250 year lease with a share of the freehold of the building together with a large cellar for additional storage.

One of the two bedrooms in the luxurious apartment

The apartment is on the market for sale with Halls Estate Agents in Bishops Castle who are hosting an open day on Saturday 27th April 2024 between 10am dand 2pm.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

