Pave Aways take on 177 mile challenge for charity

Pave Aways Ltd, a local construction firm in based in Knockin is embarking on a big challenge to raise funds for a local life-saving charity.

The south team

Their team are currently halfway through their big charity fundraiser that sees them cover the entirety of the 177-mile Offas Dyke trail from Prestatyn to Chepstow. Dividing the route in half, the north and south team face a gruelling total ascent of over 28,000 feet along the way – that’s more than Mount Everest!

This ambitious undertaking, set to unfold over a tight timeframe of just 4.5 days, aims to raise vital funds for the esteemed West Midlands Search and Rescue charity. In times of crisis, the dedicated ‘everyday hero’ volunteers stand ready to respond to emergencies across the region, offering invaluable assistance to those in need.

“We’ve all heard the tragic stories of lives lost to the river, leaving families and communities devastated,” remarked Steven Owen, Managing Director at Pave Aways. “With this challenge, we’re proud to rally behind West Midlands Search & Rescue, supporting their lifesaving efforts and ensuring they have the resources needed to continue their vital work.”

Renowned for their commitment to charitable causes and winning the community champion award in the 2023 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, Pave Aways is supporting the local charity to ensure they can continue to deliver their operations.

The West Mercia Search & Rescue are a life-saving charity that work throughout the West Midlands and surrounding counties. The #everydayheroes volunteers help find missing people, save lives in floods, and respond to emergencies when called upon by emergency services.

The north team

The challenge is sponsored by Hatfields Shrewsbury, who have kindly supplied two vehicles to support the walkers throughout the challenge. Radnor Hills have helped keep the walkers hydrated by donating locally-sourced water to the teams.

The north team and south team are due to meet at the centrepoint in Knighton on Thursday 25th April.

As the Pave Aways team embarks on this big challenge, they invite individuals and organisations to join them in their mission to support West Midlands Search & Rescue. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a great difference in providing essential resources for this esteemed local charity.

To support the fundraiser, donate on the official total giving page, or keep an eye out for them! https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/pave-aways-offas-dyke.