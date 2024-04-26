Telford Paedophile sentenced to life in prison

A Telford man has been given a life sentence for non-recent child sexual abuse against four girls.

Robert Yeomans, of Near Vallens, Hadley, Telford was found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court today for 41 counts of sexual assaults involving children including rape.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the 60-year-old had carried out the crimes between 2004 and 2019 involving four girls who were aged between 3 and 11 at the time of the offences.

The offences included sexual assault by touching, possessing indecent images of children, sexual activity with a child and rape.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Stuart Bott from the Proactive CID Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “I would firstly like to thank the victims who have been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence.

“The judge described Yeomans as a dangerous offender who has a long-standing sexual interest in children.”

Detective Constable Nenagh Brady from the Reactive CID team continued: “The misery he has caused to the victims is inexplicable and I am pleased that today’s sentencing will mean he can no longer prey on young and vulnerable people.

“I hope if anything positive is to come out of today is that it gives other victims the confidence to come forward and speak with the police.”