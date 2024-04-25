Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society presents an Immersive Experience: “The Wind in the Willows”

The Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (WAODS) have revealed their upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” a gentle family musical play based on the beloved Kenneth Grahame novel.

Adapted by Willis Hall with music by Denis King, this rendition promises to bring the timeless tale to life in a whole new way.

​Join, Mole, Ratty, Badger and of course Mr Toad as they head along the Riverbank for a series of adventures featuring a Rowing Boat, Gypsy Caravan, Motor Car, Prison Cell, Canal Boat and of course a fierce battle to liberate Toad Hall.

Along the way meet, Mr Toad’s Housekeeper, Butler, Singing Field Mice, Alfred the Horse, Police Constables, a slightly erratic Judge, the fearsome Wild Wooders and many more.



This will be the first production that we will be staging in the Sports Hall at Sir John Talbots School and to add to the challenge we will be performing on a Arena Style Stage. This simply means that the Audience will be sat on three sides of the stage, so will be right in the thick of the action.

Performances

The show will run from Wednesday 29th May through to Saturday 1st June, for the first time in 100 years we will be performing a weekday Matinee on Thursday 30th May @ 1pm, evening performances will be at 7pm and there will be one performance on Saturday 1st June @ 4pm

Tickets can be purchased online at waods.net or by calling 0333 6663366. A pop up box office at Gallery Flowers will also sell tickets on Fridays: 3rd, 10th and 17th May – 9.30am to 12.30pm and Saturdays: 4th, 11th and 18th May – 10am to 1pm.

Don’t miss your chance to join WAODS on a thrilling journey through the pages of “The Wind in the Willows,” where adventure, friendship, and the magic of live theatre come together in an unforgettable experience.