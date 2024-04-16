11.5 C
Charity event to support brave young rugby captain following tumour diagnosis

Oswestry Rugby Club has rallied around their under-15s team captain, Hugh Sharpe, in light of his recent diagnosis of a brain tumour.

Hugh Sharpe – Photo – Oswestry Rugby Club

Hugh underwent urgent surgery at Birmingham Children’s Hospital to remove the tumour after swift admission following the diagnosis. While the surgeons are pleased with the results, Hugh now embarks on his journey to recovery.

Completely devastated and shocked on hearing about their teammate and captain, Oswestry Rugby Club’s under-15’s Boys wanted to do something to support Hugh and his family during this challenging time. So the club have organised a fundraising tournament this coming Friday, aiming to alleviate the financial burden by covering expenses such as accommodation and travel to Birmingham, ensuring Hugh’s comfort during his recovery.

Charity fundraiser event

A special round robin of under 15’s teams will be joining the club for the fundraising event this Friday 20 April at 6 pm, with support from local clubs including Chester RUFC, COBRA Rugby Club, Shrewsbury Rugby Club, Telford Hornets RFC, and Whitchurch Rugby Club.

To support Hugh’s fundraising efforts, the club will be selling burgers and raffle tickets during the event. They are also looking for support from local businesses for raffle prizes and auction items.

Additionally, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page to gather further support which has already raised over £6000.

