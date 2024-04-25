A tiny takeover at the Severn Valley Railway

Across the weekend of 4 and 5 May, the Severn Valley Railway will be celebrating the wonderful world of model railways, with at least 27 confirmed layouts on show.

A celebration of all things small, at the SVR’s Spring Model Railway weekend. Photo: SVR

Entry to the event at The Engine House, Highley is included in the price of travel on the 16-mile heritage line, and it promises a feast of all things small.

“We’ve got everything from 009 to O Gauge,” said visitor engagement manager Lewis Maddox, “including Welsh narrow gauge, American, and even a miniature version of the SVR’s hidden gem Eardington Station, which reopened late last year to passenger services for the first time in 40 years.

- Advertisement -

“A particular highlight is set to be the Bond Lane layout, which features plenty of unusual innovations, such as LCD screens, sound, and dynamic lighting. It even has working streets lights to complement its night-time scene, as well as lightning flash effects for the thunderstorm scenario. It’s definitely one to watch again, and again!”

For further information about the Model Railway weekend, and to book travel tickets, visit svr.co.uk.