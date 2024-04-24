New allliance created to deliver major UK Civil Engineering projects

A consortium of three industry leading companies has been created to drive forward the delivery of the UK’s infrastructure developments.

The Shropshire Alliance is a consortium of three industry leading companies.

The Shropshire Alliance is a joint venture between Beaver Bridges Ltd, Chasetown Civil Engineering Ltd, and Foundation Piling Ltd.

Each member company brings specialised expertise: Beaver Bridges in bridge construction, Chasetown in civil engineering and building solutions, and Foundation Piling in ground engineering.

Working collaboratively, with an annual combined turnover in excess of £250m, the joint venture aim is to create something greater than the sum of its parts, delivering more efficient and cost-effective development outcomes to the benefit of the communities they will serve, by combining our expertise, skill base and utilising a fully local supply chain to drive infrastructure projects.

Our full Turnkey Solutions from ‘Concept to Completion’ will ensure that clients receive trusted buildability advice and value engineering right from the commencement of their respective projects.

Commenting on the formation of this pioneering industry alliance, Henry Beaver, Chief Executive Office, Beaver Bridges said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with our likeminded strategic partners on the development of this highly innovative SME joint venture. In our industry, collaboration is often discussed but rarely acted upon, it’s a major part of our business DNA and we look forward to delivering on this.”