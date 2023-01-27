5.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 27, 2023
Now Playing:

Derwen charity shop wins national award for innovation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Derwen College charity shop, The Vintage Advantage, is celebrating winning a top national award at the Charity Retail Awards – the ‘Oscars’ of the charity shop world.

Retail assistant Ruth Bellamy, student George Evans, Retail Assistant Karen Hughes, Commercial Supervisor Sharon Jones, Commercial Manager Pete Evans, student Abigail Munroe and student Henry Stott
Retail assistant Ruth Bellamy, student George Evans, Retail Assistant Karen Hughes, Commercial Supervisor Sharon Jones, Commercial Manager Pete Evans, student Abigail Munroe and student Henry Stott

The Vintage Advantage charity shop, based at Derwen College’s main campus in Gobowen, won the Innovation Award at an awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Birmingham. The college charity shop team were honoured to be shortlisted alongside high profile national charities such as Oxfam, Scope, British Heart Foundation, Shelter and Barnardos.

The Vintage Advantage charity shop is Derwen Charity’s first charity shop, and is part of the College’s ‘Marketplace’ which also welcomes visitors to a garden centre and gift shop, café, restaurant, and hotel. Students learn real work-skills in a safe and supported environment, learning skills that have enabled many to progress to paid work, further training or meaningful voluntary work.

- Advertisement -

The charity shop was opened in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, with the main aim of providing work experience for retail students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).  Since then, the shop has gone from strength to strength, smashing sales targets, being part of the community and providing valuable work placements for students and clients (the College’s long-term residents who have SEND).

Though the main aim was work opportunities, it was imperative that the shop was a viable business creating funds for the College charity. Students learn to sort, clean, price up and display fashion, accessories, books, bric-a-brac and homeware, and train to use tills and in customer service. Students love working in the Vintage Advantage; and – with the help of high quality donations from the public – from day one, the shop has been a success.

The team regularly rotate stock, ensuring seasonal and themed window and in-store displays. From Christmas, to Easter, Valentine’s or Mother’s Day, there is always a new reason to visit the charity shop.

Derwen College Commercial Supervisor Sharon Jones, attended the ceremony with fundraising Coordinator Anna Evans.

Sharon Jones said, “We were so happy to be invited but knew we faced some very stiff competition in our category from some amazing charities. To be announced the winner was a dream come true and a huge compliment for us to be recognised by the Charity Retail Association.  “We are so proud of The Vintage Advantage, it’s a phenomenal place that always has a happy, welcoming atmosphere, fantastic stock and the best customer service provided by our hard-working students, volunteers and staff. Then, there’s the added bonus that it raises much needed funds for Derwen Charity; it’s a real success story

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP