Sports club hosts to leave after 18 years at the helm

The husband and wife team who manage Prees Cricket & Recreation Club, one of the county’s premier sports and community facilities, will be leaving this summer.

Gary and Jan Dawson pictured at Prees Cricket & Recreation Club

Gary and Jan Dawson, who took up their positions as Manager and Assistant Manager back in 2005, have presided over the establishment and development of the club which offers first-class facilities for multiple sports, social events and a hospitality facility used by the local community for celebrations. The club operates over 20 football teams covering many age groups and abilities.

The couple, who have notched up over 35 years working within the hospitality industry including managing pubs and restaurants in Middlesex, Herfordshire and Lancashire, have decided to step down to seek new career opportunities and spend more time with their family.

- Advertisement -

Following the construction of a new club house envisioned by the late Ray Grocott, then Chairman of the club, which opened in 2005, the club has become the heartbeat of Prees village.

As Gary Dawson recalls, a chance meeting with Ray Grocott, when he went to take a look at the new clubhouse under construction, led to him joining to manage the club, “I saw the advert’ for a club manager in the paper and thought I’d go and take a look at the new building. I was starting to think about going back into the pub trade and had received an offer to manage a pub in Epsom, Surrey, but Jan and I were both reluctant to move south again.

“When I arrived at the club, there was one car in the car park with a man sitting in it with a huge architectural drawing spread out in front of him. This turned out to be Ray Grocott who invited me in to have a look around the club which was a couple of months off being completed. The rest, as they say, is history.

“After a three-hour interview with the committee, I was appointed and Jan very quickly came on-board to work with me. Going up to look at the club that day was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

“Ray was the biggest influence on our time here, both personally and from a business perspective. His passion for making the club the best it could be and his can-do attitude to making new things happen, made it a joy to be involved.”

Reflecting on their time in Prees, Jan said, “We have simply loved it here and we will be incredibly sad to leave. We have been surrounded by great people and great friends.

“One of the most incredible assets this club possesses is the number of committed volunteers who work tirelessly to make this club the wonderful place it is. This was never more evident than during the Covid crisis when, together with our group of willing volunteers, we refurbished many of the club’s facilities during the enforced closure.

“We’ve also had many young people working with us over the years who’ve gone on to establish themselves in excellent careers. They gained a great grounding for working life here, building their confidence and skills for life.”

Paying tribute to Gary and Jan, Club President Brian Hughes said, “Back in 2005, the ambitious plans for the club were considered, by some, to be risky. However, the committee was fortunate to interview and appoint Gary and Jan Dawson to manage the club from day one and to take it into the future.

“We are now 18 years on and throughout their tenure, Gary and Jan have made an impressive contribution to the success of the club by their welcoming presence, innovation, energy and sheer hard work. Sadly, Gary and Jan are calling it a day and the club needs to recruit replacements. They will be a hard act to follow.

“Over the years, hundreds of youngsters have enjoyed playing football here and experienced Gary’s famous pizza and chips after their games! There are many who are now adults who fondly remember this. There have also been regular events held in the club’s function rooms involving famous sports personalities and music acts.

“Visiting teams have always been impressed with the club’s facilities and the welcome they receive from Gary and Jan, and their staff.

“Gary and Jan have created a truly family and community friendly facility which they should be immensely proud of.”

Anyone interested in applying for the new Manager and Assistant Manager roles at Prees Cricket & Recreation Club, can find details here.