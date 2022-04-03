8.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 4, 2022
- Advertisement -

Three injured in collision on A53 near Market Drayton

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Three people were injured following a collision on the A53 at Blore Heath near Market Drayton late on Saturday night.

The collision happened at around 10.06pm and involved a single-vehicle that had come to rest on its roof in a roadside ditch.

The occupants of the vehicle, three males, were out of the vehicle and were being cared for by members of the public when a fire crew from Market Drayton arrived at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care took over the care of the casualties until the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One of the casualties was showing signs of a reduced level of consciousness and signs of possible internal bleeding.

“They were immediately provided with oxygen therapy and their condition was monitored whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

“Once in attendance the crew from Newcastle assisted in providing trauma care and additional lighting of the scene.

“Three ambulances, the Medical Emergency Response Intervention Team (MERIT), carrying a Doctor and critical care paramedic and a paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

“The MERIT team, paramedics and firefighters all worked closely to quickly stabilise and immobilise two of the casualties, prior to them being transported on blue lights to the trauma unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

“The third casualty was transported to the same hospital at normal road speed.”

The A53 was closed in both directions by officers from Staffordshire Police whilst the incident was dealt with.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP