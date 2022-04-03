Three injured in collision on A53 near Market Drayton

Three people were injured following a collision on the A53 at Blore Heath near Market Drayton late on Saturday night.

The collision happened at around 10.06pm and involved a single-vehicle that had come to rest on its roof in a roadside ditch.

The occupants of the vehicle, three males, were out of the vehicle and were being cared for by members of the public when a fire crew from Market Drayton arrived at the scene.

Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care took over the care of the casualties until the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One of the casualties was showing signs of a reduced level of consciousness and signs of possible internal bleeding.

“They were immediately provided with oxygen therapy and their condition was monitored whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

“Once in attendance the crew from Newcastle assisted in providing trauma care and additional lighting of the scene.

“Three ambulances, the Medical Emergency Response Intervention Team (MERIT), carrying a Doctor and critical care paramedic and a paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

“The MERIT team, paramedics and firefighters all worked closely to quickly stabilise and immobilise two of the casualties, prior to them being transported on blue lights to the trauma unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

“The third casualty was transported to the same hospital at normal road speed.”

The A53 was closed in both directions by officers from Staffordshire Police whilst the incident was dealt with.