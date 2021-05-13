9.3 C
Body found in search for missing Telford man Steven Johnson

By Chris Pritchard

A body has been found in the search for missing Telford man Steven Johnson, who was last seen on Friday 19 March.

Police say that at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 12 May the body of a man believed to be that of 59-year-old Steven, was found near Kings Loade in Bridgnorth.

Officers have been carryout searches for Steven since he disappeared in March, several CCTV image appeals have also been made.

Formal identification has not yet taken place however the family have been informed.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to find Steven.”

