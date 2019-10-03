9.6 C
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Aaron & Partners celebrates impressive rankings in The Legal 500

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500 – a comprehensive guide to the top professionals working in the UK’s legal market.

A total of seven lawyers and five teams from the firm’s Shrewsbury-based office have been recognised in this year’s independent guide, reinforcing the firm’s position as one of the region’s top practices.

Aaron & Partners’ Corporate and Commercial Partner, Stuart Scott-Goldstone, maintained his position as a ‘leading individual’ on this year’s list – a coveted status reserved only for the region’s top lawyers. His department was also ranked as one of the best in the area

Another Partner, Hugh Strickland, was recognised again on this year’s list, with the Banking and Finance team he leads ranked as a top tier department.

Shrewsbury-based employment lawyer Ben Mason retained a spot on the list, alongside Helen Watson who heads up Aaron & Partners’ Employment team.

Aaron & Partners’ Family team have also kept their place in this year’s Legal 500 rankings with Partner, Richard Barge being recommended; meanwhile the Wills, Trusts and Tax team maintained a place in the guide, with partners Lynda Richards and Clive Pointon highly recommended.

Stephen Taylor, a Dispute Resolution Partner, was highlighted on the list for his work within Commercial Litigation, achieving a ranking during his first year working at the firm.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner, said: “As one of the most renowned directories in the UK legal industry, it’s incredibly gratifying to have so many members of the firm recognised in this year’s Legal 500.

“To see so many individuals maintaining their rankings – as well as several new recommendations – and the listings in practice and sector areas standing strong year-on-year is something we’re really proud of.

“Our focus has always been on achieving our clients’ objectives and delivering excellent outcomes for them, and the latest Legal 500 listings reflect that ongoing commitment.”

Across Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester offices, a total of 17 areas of work were ranked in The Legal 500 list, with a combined total of 32 lawyers being listed in 49 different categories.

Working across the firm, John Devoy, a Dispute Resolution Partner in the firm’s Dispute Resolution team, was also awarded the prestigious ‘leading individual’ status by the guide for the first time. David Harries who heads up the firm’s Planning, Energy, Environmental and Regulatory team, retained his place on the same list after being included in 2018.

Shropshire Live Business
