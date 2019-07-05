Double award win for Aico

Oswestry-based Aico has been awarded two Lotus Awards for Workplace Culture and Sustainability.

Pictured at the awards are Gavin, Engage International, Joanne White, Aico, Marketing Manager, Matthew Lyons-Small, Aico, Commercial & Finance Director, Chloe Vickery, Aico, Regional Specification Manager

The awards were won at an event on Thursday 27 June at the iconic venue ‘The Scotch of St James’ which has been a popular venue with the likes of Harry Styles & Rita Ora.

The Lotus Awards launched at the end of 2016 and are a revolutionary way to recognise companies with great cultures. They turn the standard model of awards on its head. The Lotus Awards does not have one single winner, instead it shines a light on all companies that are demonstrably trying to invest in their culture.

James Murphy, Founder of Engage International explained why he started the Lotus Awards “I launched The Lotus Awards to celebrate and embrace culture, innovation & sustainability in a holistic way. It’s about understanding that every company is unique. The Lotus Awards shine a light on all the companies that are trying to nurture and develop their culture, making it more collaborative, innovation & embracing sustainability while helping their employees develop themselves – this is how we succeed not only in business but also in life.”

There were no set criteria for each award. However, companies who value employee engagement, have great internal communications strategy and companies who are working to improve employee engagement were encouraged to apply for The Lotus Award for Workplace Culture.

The award for sustainability celebrates businesses that are helping to create a more sustainable future. This could mean reducing poverty, increasing literacy, improving women’s rights, supporting a local community project, reducing your companies carbon footprint, partnering with charities, working to improve our environment, volunteering, having a great corporate social responsibility strategy.

Joanne White, Aico’s Marketing Manager who attended the awards evening commented “We are delighted to win two Lotus Awards for Workplace Culture and Sustainability. Aico invest in staff training and development and encourage staff to work together as well as striving to supporting the local community and creating sustainable futures.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...