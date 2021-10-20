13.4 C
New independent coffee shop to open in Shrewsbury town centre

By Shropshire Live

A new unique independent coffee shop is to open in the Castle Quarter area of Shrewsbury town centre.

CUPS Coffee & Creators is moving into spacious ground floor retail premises in Castle Street

CUPS Coffee & Creators will open on the ground floor of a Grade II Listed property located on the corner of School Gardens and fronting Castle Street.

James and Nicole Bradbury, the owners of CUPS, already run a successful coffee shop in Chester, which will now be joined by their new venture in Shrewsbury.  

CUPS has proved to be popular since being launched in Chester, offering the opportunity for people to play a wide range of board games while enjoying high quality food, snacks and great coffee.  

Nicole, of CUPS, said: “Our brand, CUPS, is keen to work with the local communities and to develop areas that will benefit Shrewsbury. For this reason our Shrewsbury store will be a little different from our Chester store. Enter CUPS Coffee & Creators! 

“We are creating a quirky retail space for small, independent makers – giving our creators a space on the high street to sell their unique products. 

“Although we love board games we have an opportunity to challenge ourselves and create something new and fresh – and we can’t wait!”

The property is located prominently within the ‘Castle Quarter’ area, which has been earmarked by Shropshire Council for an exciting regeneration scheme.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “CUPS Coffee & Creators will be another excellent addition to the town centre and it’s always nice to attract new businesses to Shrewsbury.”

