Wellington Market joins Love Your Local Market campaign

As communities across the UK seek innovative ways to revitalise their high streets, Wellington Market is participating in this year’s highly anticipated Love Your Local Market Campaign.

Marie at Marie’s Deli is just one of many stallholders at Wellington Market. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The campaign, in collaboration with The National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) runs from today (17 May) to Saturday 1 June 2024 and celebrates the heartbeat of our local communities.

Now in its thirteenth year, ‘Love Your Local Market’ has transcended borders and is embraced by 24 countries worldwide.

Historic Wellington Market is thrilled to be part of this global movement, showcasing the unique vibrancy and diversity of Telford and Wrekin’s local market scene.

Estimates reveal that ‘Love Your Local Market’ has provided over 15,000 individuals with the opportunity to immerse themselves in market trading, creating at least 1,500 new businesses.

This year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Local Markets,’ resonates deeply with NABMA and the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM), as markets nationwide gear up to host a plethora of captivating events, initiatives, and enticing offers.

Telford & Wrekin Council purchased the 13th-century indoor market in 2023 after successfully securing funding from Central Government’s Capital Regeneration Programme fund.

The funding will help to restore this historic building which has played an integral role in the local economy for centuries.

Over the years, it has adapted to changing shopping and leisure preferences, serving as the pulse of Wellington’s high street and influencing other local activities.

Assistance from the Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme has also breathed new life into the market, creating an outdoor pop-up market, an entertainment area, and an internal food – highlighting the market’s potential in shaping the future of Wellington’s retail, leisure, and entertainment offerings.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “Wellington Market has been a focal point for shopping in Wellington for centuries.

“We’re delighted the market is part of the Love Your Local Market campaign – recognising the market’s importance in reviving our high streets, now and for future generations.

“This campaign also encourages people to shop local and help market traders and businesses on our high streets to flourish.

“The capital regeneration programme funding has provided a significant opportunity to enhance the market – retaining its historic past but transforming it into a modern, thriving venue at the heart of Wellington.”

NABMA Chief Executive, David Preston, said:”From humble beginnings thirteen years ago, Love Your Local Market has evolved into a global celebration of markets, uniting communities and fostering connections worldwide.

“This year, thousands of events will unfold within participating markets, underscoring the profound social significance of our beloved markets.

“With the theme of ‘Celebrating Local Markets’, Love Your Local Market aims to elevate the profile of markets across the UK, fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing youth engagement.

“As we captivate consumers’ hearts this year, we also aim to underscore the vital role of markets within local communities, urging people to cherish and support their local markets.”