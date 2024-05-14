Albrighton agency delivers MG Motor UK’s latest TV ad campaign

A full-service advertising agency, with offices in Albrighton and Birmingham, is on course to deliver one of the largest TV ad campaigns in MG Motor UK’s history.

M3.agency, which has seen revenues rise 25% in the last year, has extended its relationship with the iconic British automotive brand by creating the commercial to launch the MG3 Hybrid+ that has been hitting our screens this week.

The ad debuted on Monday and will run across all major UK terrestrial and satellite channels and several European stations in key markets. A second phase is planned for June, all helping drive interest in a car that experts consider will redefine the B Supermini segment.

Shot exclusively around Brindley Place and Sutton Park in Birmingham, the ‘creative’ focuses on the feel good ‘aura’ that a person gives off when they are driving or even just anticipating getting behind the wheel of their MG3 Hybrid+.

“We wanted to flip the thinking behind traditional automotive TV adverts by making the car the principal character in the advert, delivering its own features and emotional connection with the audience. In essence, the MG3 Hybrid+ delivers a ‘Feel Good’ that you can’t hide,” explained Justin Griffiths, Group Creative Director at M3.agency.

“Our team created extensive visual effects in post-production to deliver the colourful aura that is so unique to this piece.”

He went on to add: “This is one of the biggest TV commercials and supporting campaigns we have undertaken for MG in the 5 years we’ve worked together and highlights our shared belief that it will be a major seller in the hybrid vehicle market.”

M3.agency has grown into one of the largest full-service agencies in the West Midlands, offering brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a host of local, national and international clients.

The company, which also works with Ford Money and Formula One Autocentres, has been engaged with MG Motor UK since 2019, delivering a host of services, including TV, OOH, lifestyle and studio photography, radio, print, dealer support and digital assets.

It retained the creative services tender again in 2023 for the carmaker’s core range in the UK, featuring the European market launch of the new MG3 Hybrid+.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3.agency, concluded: “We are very proud that MG Motor UK has placed its faith in a West Midlands agency to deliver its latest new model launch across Europe. It really is a fantastic vehicle, which we believe will pick up many awards.

“There is so much talent and creative skills in our region, but a lot of big brands just look immediately to London or other European capitals for their design and creative work. This is a major shot in the arm for our area and we’re hoping the adverts prove as popular as the car will inevitably be.”