First ever Shropshire Wine Festival takes place this month

The first ever Shropshire Wine Festival is highlighting with events taking place over 11 days this month.

Ed Thomas of Shropshire Wine Festival

Shropshire Wine Festival Curator, Ed Thomas said: “The festival aims to celebrate all wines grown in and inspired by Shropshire.

“From the smallest vineyard to larger enterprises there is a passionate community of growers and wine makers who are ready and waiting to share their passion for wine during the festival, and all year round.”

Viticulture is England’s fastest growing agricultural sector and there are more and more vineyards popping up every year including right here in Shropshire. At the last count Shropshire’s combined vineyard extended to more than 25 hectares, that’s a lot of bottles of wine.

The festival takes place from 16-27th May with events taking place across the county. Wine lovers are able to enjoy a number of free and ticketed events:

– Colemere Vineyard is hosting tours and pop up bars on Sunday 19th and Saturday 25th.

– Hencote have tours available to book Thursday to Sunday.

– Colehurst Vineyard will be hosting free tastings every evening from Monday 20th – Friday 24th from 6-7pm at Jones’ Coffee in Market Drayton.

– Kerry Vale Vineyard have tours, tastings and even a holiday cottage available to book on their website. The café is open Tuesday to Sunday.

– Rowton Vineyard will be at the Shrewsbury Farmers Market in the Square on Saturday 18th May, in the Taste the Shires’ tent at Shropshire Show on Saturday 25th May as well as hosting their Spring tasting on Wednesday 22nd May

Shropshire Wine Festival is curated by local wine writer Ed Thomas and is supported by local vineyards and wine businesses.

Find out more by following @shropshirewinefestival on Instagram.