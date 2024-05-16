14.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Beautiful buildings at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings this May half term

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The team at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings are celebrating beautiful buildings this May Half Term. Kids go Free into The Mill, an unmissable exhibition that tells the fascinating story of the building that was the grandparent of the modern skyscraper.

Unlock your family’s inner-architect with A Cardboard Townscap
Unlock your family’s inner-architect with A Cardboard Townscap

Unlock your family’s inner-architect with A Cardboard Townscape, as they hail Shrewsbury’s diverse collection of buildings by making as many as they can in cardboard to build a soapbox-Salop. Which one will you make? Will you bring back a beautiful building no longer there?

Explore the historic site with The Coronet Trail, a free route that celebrates the building’s clever adaptation in 1897 from a Flaxmill to a barley Maltings.

- Advertisement -

The Mill exhibition and acclaimed Turned Wood Café are open daily through the school holidays, with the Café serving a range of meals, small plates, drinks and of course cake.

Adrian Perks, Visitor Experience Manager for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings said:

“Shrewsbury has an incredible range of historic buildings and, as structures like Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings show, Salopians were not afraid to experiment with new technology to make buildings that solved problems. We look forward to celebrating our beautiful buildings with you this May Half Term.”

Find out more at: shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/whats-on/.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP