Beautiful buildings at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings this May half term

The team at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings are celebrating beautiful buildings this May Half Term. Kids go Free into The Mill, an unmissable exhibition that tells the fascinating story of the building that was the grandparent of the modern skyscraper.

Unlock your family’s inner-architect with A Cardboard Townscape, as they hail Shrewsbury’s diverse collection of buildings by making as many as they can in cardboard to build a soapbox-Salop. Which one will you make? Will you bring back a beautiful building no longer there?

Explore the historic site with The Coronet Trail, a free route that celebrates the building’s clever adaptation in 1897 from a Flaxmill to a barley Maltings.

The Mill exhibition and acclaimed Turned Wood Café are open daily through the school holidays, with the Café serving a range of meals, small plates, drinks and of course cake.

Adrian Perks, Visitor Experience Manager for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings said:

“Shrewsbury has an incredible range of historic buildings and, as structures like Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings show, Salopians were not afraid to experiment with new technology to make buildings that solved problems. We look forward to celebrating our beautiful buildings with you this May Half Term.”

Find out more at: shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/whats-on/.