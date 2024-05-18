10.3 C
ID Scanners introduced at Albert’s Shed Southwater

Albert’s Shed Southwater has partnered with West Mercia Police aimed at enhancing safety measures within its premises.

Alberts Shed management team have learnt how to use the ID scanning technology.
As part of this collaboration, West Mercia Police has loaned Albert’s Shed Southwater an advanced ID scanner machine to bolster security efforts and safeguard patrons.

The ID scanner machine is designed to meticulously verify identification documents, effectively identifying fraudulent IDs and compiling a comprehensive database for future reference and analysis.

Albert’s Shed says the proactive approach to its security aligns their commitment to providing not only an enjoyable but also a secure environment for its valued customers.

The implementation of ID scanners has already proven to be a critical asset in crime prevention efforts, as evidenced by its successful utilisation in Brighton. In a recent incident, authorities in Brighton were able to identify and locate a murder suspect within weeks, underscoring the effectiveness and importance of such technology in maintaining public safety.

David Gregg, Operations Manager at Albert’s Shed Music Venues expressed gratitude towards West Mercia Police for their collaboration, saying, “We are truly grateful to West Mercia Police for providing us with the opportunity to use this cutting-edge technology. The introduction of ID scanners underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our patrons.”

