Bridgnorth to celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday in July

Bridgnorth is set to transform into a magical realm on Wednesday 31st July, as it comes together to celebrate the Birthday of the beloved literary character, Harry Potter.

Emma Hopkins and Emma Spenser (Bridgnorth Library), Erik and Sarah Pederson (The Viking Chef), Maggie Rogers (The Travelwallet), Jen and Westley Bone (ShireFolk), Carrieanne Bishop and Jodie Hurley (The Cake Room), and Helen Fellows (Fresh From Nature).

In a display of community spirit and creativity, Bridgnorth’s independent businesses and vibrant creative community are joining forces to organise a series of free-to-attend events honouring the iconic wizard.

Nestled amidst the stunning scenery of the Severn Valley, Bridgnorth is renowned for its historic charm, rich heritage, and bustling independent businesses.

A Wizard’s Birthday in Bridgnorth is organised by ShireFolk, a platform dedicated to supporting the arts in our community and the team behind the popular Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival. With the support of local businesses and community groups, the event promises to be a day filled with enchantment, creativity, and fun for all ages.

“Harry Potter holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages, inspiring a sense of wonder and imagination,” said Jennifer Bone, of ShireFolk. “I am thrilled that the community has come together to make this happen. I hear so many visitors to our town comment on how ‘Harry Potter’ the town feels, and this event embraces that feeling along with the positive and creative energy that makes our town so special”.

There will be an enchanting range of activities suitable for witches, wizards, and muggles alike. Visitors can look forward to immersive experiences such as Meet the Owls, visiting Slytherins House, and immersive trails across the town.

Moreover, Bridgnorth’s independent businesses are rolling out the red carpet with special themed menus, hands-on activities, and Harry Potter-inspired experiences, ensuring that visitors can indulge their magical cravings and have a day they will never forget! The town will also be welcoming Shropshire’s High Sheriff Brian Welti on the day.

The programme of official ‘A Wizard’s Birthday in Bridgnorth’ events include:

– Sorting Hat Ceremony at St Leonard’s Church

– Deathly Hallows Trail winding through the town

– Horcrux Hunt around the town centres’ independent businesses

– Dark Marks at Lavington’s Hole

– Meet the Owls

– Explore Slytherin’s House

In addition to the official activities, businesses and groups are getting in the spirit by hosting a range of independently run partner/community events, including:

– Hogwarts Express at Severn Valley Railway

– Story Creation at the iconic, Bridgnorth Town Hall

– ‘Meet Hagrid’ at Apley Café

– ‘Monster Book of Monsters’ craft activities at Bridgnorth Library

– Paint Owl Figures and Harry Potter themed games at The Board Room

– ‘Find the Snitch’ at Violets Tea Room

– Film Screening at The Majestic Cinema

Even more events are to be added to the bill in the run up to the day.

This collaborative community event aims to showcase Bridgnorth as a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors through an exciting programme of free to attend events and activities throughout the town. By harnessing the power of imagination and collaboration, Bridgnorth is proving that magic truly does exist, not just in the pages of a book, but in the hearts of its people.

You can find out more about A Wizard’s Birthday, including details of how you can get involved as a volunteer or a partnering business, at shirefolk.co.uk/awizardsbirthday or follow @ShireFolkMusic