Train passengers set for Bank Holiday weekend disruption as work takes place near Wem station

Rail passengers are being urged to check before they travel between Shrewsbury and Crewe on the late May Bank Holiday weekend when Network Rail will be carrying out essential track renewals near Wem station.

New ballast will be packed around the track by tamping machines. Photo: Network Rail.

Buses will replace trains between the two stations from Saturday 25 May to Monday 27 May inclusive, stopping at Yorton, Wem, Prees, Whitchurch, Wrenbury, Nantwich and Crewe.

Network Rail will be replacing more than 260m of track, including switches and crossings – moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths.

The work will involve installing more than 2,400 tonnes of new ballast (track stone), which will be packed around the track by tamping machines.

Wem level crossing will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 12.05am on Saturday 25 May to 4am on Tuesday 28 May, with a signed diversion in place.

There will be marshals at the crossing, and they will allow pedestrians to cross if it is safe to do so. However, owing to engineering trains and machinery on the track, this may not be possible for long periods. There will be a walking diversion via the footbridge between Isherwood Way and Aston Road for the duration of the works.

The line between Shrewsbury and Crewe will also be closed on the following weekend, 1-2 June, when Network Rail will carry out essential track renewals at Yorton.

Trains that usually run via Nantwich will be amended to run via Wrexham/Chester instead. Buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe via Nantwich. A shuttle train service will run between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work in Shropshire is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers and our lineside neighbours for their patience during these works.”