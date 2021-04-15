6.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Fireaway Pizza takeaway to open in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

A brand new pizza takeaway bringing the taste of authentic Italian pizza is set to open in Telford on Tuesday 20 April.

Fireaway pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven for the perfect taste
The opening of Fireaway at 10 Oxford Street in Oakengates will enhance the town’s food scene.

The new takeaway has a mouth-watering menu with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price. Among them is the Nutella Pizza, which is unique to Fireaway.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

Fireaway’s phenomenal success story is based on attention to detail combined with a desire to be different.

Founder Mario Aleppo set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

Said Mario: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The new branch will open from 12 noon to 11 pm seven days a week and is partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

The opening of the Oakengates takeaway will also boost the local economy by creating new jobs.

