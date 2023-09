A cyclist was injured in a collision involving a van on the A5 at the Woodcote Roundabout near Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision happened at the junction of Mytton Oak Road and the A5 at around 6.45pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the cyclist became trapped underneath a Luton van and was released by fire crews.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital.

The A5 was closed between the Churncote and Edgbold Roundabouts for a number of hours following the collision.