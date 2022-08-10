Former Labour Mayor and Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury joins Liberal Democrats

Jon Tandy, former Labour Mayor of Shrewsbury, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Labour Party Councillor of 16 years has today announced his defection to the Liberal Democrats.

Councillor Alex Wagner welcoming Jon Tandy to the Liberal Democrats

In news that is sure to cause ripples across the county’s political scene, the well known former Labour stalwart announced he had lost confidence in the party. He added that he felt the Liberal Democrats were providing the community campaigning leadership that Shrewsbury needed.

Jon Tandy said: “I was a Labour Councillor for 16 years, and served Shrewsbury as Mayor. I even ran to be our Labour MP. Joining another party is not a decision I take lightly, and has played on my mind for some time.

- Advertisement -

“Ultimately, the Labour Party I joined 35 years ago is gone. The influence of Corbyn and Momentum is still present like a nasty hangover, especially in Shrewsbury and Atcham. I can’t sit by and stick with them when there are other strong alternatives locally.

“I’m born and bred in Shrewsbury, I love this town. The Liberal Democrats are providing the community leadership that we need to keep making Shrewsbury a better place to live for everyone. They really care about our town, and I’m going to be backing the Lib Dems all the way to win votes and seats from both the Tories and Labour.”

Councillor Alex Wagner welcomed Jon Tandy to the party at a meeting in Harlescott yesterday. He said: “Having someone with Jon’s experience and talent decide to join the Liberal Democrats is a huge boost to us locally. It is a real honour to welcome him to the party, and I cannot wait to see what he has in store next.

“Jon’s campaigning record is second to none, and I know he’s already getting stuck in, working hard and holding local leadership to account in his local community in Harlescott.”