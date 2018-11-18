Two cars and property damaged by fire in Telford

Two cars and a property were damaged by fire in Telford in the early hours of today.

Firefighters were called to Cactus Drive in Leegomery at around 1.11am this morning.

The fire involved two cars and spread to the garage door and front door of the property.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Firefighters spent around an hour at the scene and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

Yesterday a car was severely damaged by fire in Donnington.