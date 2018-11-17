Police investigate car fire in Donnington

An investigation is taking place into the cause of a car fire in Telford last night.
Firefighters were called to the fire involving a BMW 1 Series in Wellington Road, Donnington at around 9.33pm.
One fire appliance from Wellington attended the incident along with a fire investigation officer.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and small gear to put out the fire.
West Mercia Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call them on 101 with reference 858s161118.
PC2465. This vehicle located in Donnington on Wellington Rd near the play park. We are trying to find out how it caught fire. Did you see anything yesterday 16th Nov? If so call 101 ref 858s161118 pic.twitter.com/WBEeGTS8rI
— Donnington SNTs (@DonningtonCops) November 17, 2018
PC2465 the vehicle was removed and @TelfordWrekin did an excellent job of cleaning up the path. Now the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/TQV1L30HtP
— Donnington SNTs (@DonningtonCops) November 17, 2018