Police investigate car fire in Donnington

An investigation is taking place into the cause of a car fire in Telford last night.

Firefighters were called to the fire involving a BMW 1 Series in Wellington Road, Donnington at around 9.33pm.

One fire appliance from Wellington attended the incident along with a fire investigation officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and small gear to put out the fire.

West Mercia Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call them on 101 with reference 858s161118.