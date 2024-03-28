Person rescued following kitchen fire at property in Wem

A person was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at a property on Aston Road in Wem yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at the property around 4.55pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Wem and Whitchurch with an Operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet and hosereel jet to put out the fire.

Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.