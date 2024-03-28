5.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Person rescued following kitchen fire at property in Wem

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A person was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at a property on Aston Road in Wem yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at the property around 4.55pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Wem and Whitchurch with an Operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet and hosereel jet to put out the fire.

Positive Pressure Ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP