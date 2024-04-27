Telford man given hospital order following death of Claire Orrey

A Telford man was yesterday given a hospital order for killing his mum and for the attempted murder of a 57-year-old man in an attack in Telford in July last year.

Claire Orrey

31-year-old Robert Orrey, formerly of Burnell Road in Admaston, Telford, was given a section 37 Hospital Order with a section 41 Restriction Order under the Mental Health Act at Stafford Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder.

The court accepted the plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility as Orrey was suffering from a mental health episode at the time of the attack.

On Sunday 30 July 2023 he launched a vicious attack with a hammer at the family home on Burnell Road in Admaston.

His mum, Claire Orrey, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old man involved in the incident was seriously injured. Thankfully, he has now recovered from his physical injuries.

Orrey was arrested at the scene before being detained under the mental health act. He was transferred to a secure mental health facility, where he remained until October 2023 when he was deemed well enough to be arrested and charged.

Detective Superintendent Tony Garner, who led the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly sad case and, for the sake of the family, I am pleased that it has now concluded.

“Our thoughts remain with Claire’s family, who have shown incredible strength and dignity during court proceedings, despite their immense grief. I hope that they can now start to recover from this awful event.”

Claire’s daughter has paid tribute to her, saying: “My mom radiated love and lit up the world around her with joy and laughter. She was a wonderful wife, sister, daughter, aunt and grandmother who surrounded her family with happiness.

“She was a mother you could only dream to have, a friend to many and a tremendous role model in her nursing career.

“For us, life will never be complete without her, we will continue to miss her every second of the day. Nothing will ever compare to her love, she will forever be loved and missed eternally.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we continue to grieve at this difficult time.”