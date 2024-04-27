8.6 C
Community event to celebrate May Day in Shifnal

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A free community event is being held in Shifnal on Monday 6th May, hosted by Shifnal Town Council, Love Shifnal, and Shropshire Festivals to celebrate everything the town offers.

Beth Heath spreading the word in Shifnal
Beth Heath spreading the word in Shifnal

In the Town Square there will be stalls, Maypole dancing from Unite Performing Arts, and performances from local groups including the Cosford Squadron Air Cadets, Small Furry Animals, Rock Choir, Cheer Unleashed, and the Shifnal & District Male Voice Choir.

The Shropshire-based indie rock/pop band, Ego Friendly, will play two sets to bring a party atmosphere. The Shifnal History Group will display images from previous May Day celebrations in The Old Fire Station.

There will be free activities for kids including arts and crafts with Scrappies, badge making with SYA, pebble painting, and circus skills, plus you can have a go at dancing around the maypole. Tiny Turtles Swimming is sponsoring a baby changing tent.

Sally Themans from Love Shifnal, said, “It will be wonderful to bring back a traditional May Day celebration to Shifnal. It’s all about championing our wonderful local businesses, bringing the community together, and attracting visitors from neighbouring areas to increase footfall in the town.”

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted to organise this event, along with the Shifnal History Trail on July 20th. The trail will provide clues and facts to lead you around the town to discover local history, which includes the Great Fire of Shifnal in 1591 and one of the biggest bank frauds in Victorian Britain. There will be a trail booklet available to collect on the day, and actors dotted around the town will bring the history to life.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “Please come and join us on Monday, May 6th for a free, family-friendly event which will celebrate all things Shifnal. Come and visit Shifnal’s businesses, enjoy lots of fun in the Square and make the most of a long weekend!”

Shifnal May Day will be open from 11am – 5pm on Monday, May 6th. For more information visit loveshifnal.co.uk/may-day-2024.

