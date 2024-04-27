Few tickets remaining for charity bluebell walk in the “As You Like It” Wood

The last few tickets for a charity woodland walk in May to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire are waiting to be snapped up.

Members of Shrewsbury Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Group with Tim Ashton from Soulton Hall in the bluebell wood.

The walk at Soulton Hall, near Wem on Sunday, May 5 coincides with the best time to see the display of woodland bluebells and anemones under the ancient oak trees.

Claimed to be the setting for Shakespeare’s much-loved play ‘As You Like It’, the wood will be accessible to the public for the first time since this classic comedy was written more than 500 years ago. Well-known quotes will be displayed along the route for the enjoyment of visitors.

The circular walk takes about an hour, with an alternative shorter, 30-minute route also available. As this is a wildlife woodland habitat, dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times.

The morning walk from 10am to 11am is already fully booked, but there are spaces remaining for the 12 noon to 1pm and 2pm to 3pm walks. Ihe route is unsuitable for pushchairs, buggies or wheelchairs. There will be on-site parking and light refreshments.

Tickets, priced at £6 for adults and £3 for children, with a family ticket available at £15, must be prebooked before May 5. They are available to purchase on-line at https://macmillan-org.enthuse.com/cf/bluebellwalk2024 or email shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com with any questions.

The walk has been arranged with the support of the Ashton family, owners of Soulton Hall, which is steeped in history. Walkers will be able to combine the walk with a visit to the nearby Soulton Long Barrow will also be open to the public on the same day.

“Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group members met up with Tim Ashton at Soulton Hall on Sunday to plan final details of the charity walk through the ‘As You Like It’ bluebell wood and we had an amazing afternoon,” said Gillian Eleftheriou, a volunteer with the group.

“The wood was simply stunning, so peaceful and full of birdsong. The bluebells are just coming out and should be joined by a carpet of white anemones under the ancient oak trees on the day of the walk. Visitors are in for a treat!”

Soulton Manor was purchased in 1556 by Sir Rowland Hill, the first protestant Lord Mayor of London. He remodelled and extended it into the Tudor building which is still occupied by his descendants.

Sir Roland himself is thought to be mentioned in “As You Like It”, referred to as Sir Roland de Bois whose sons, Oliver, Jaques and Orlando, are three of the major characters in the play.