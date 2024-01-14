Cressage Bridge to close for strengthening work

Cressage Bridge – which carries the B4380 over the River Severn – is set to be closed from 29 January to 5 April for repair work.

Cressage Bridge which carried the B4380 over the River Severn. Image: Google Street View.

The work will involve bridge strengthening work, with the installation of a new concrete slab and waterproofing system.

Shropshire Council says the new waterproofing system shall reduce water ingress into the arches, preventing washout to the fill material underneath the deck.

To complete this scheme safely the B4380 will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, between the A458 and Eaton Constantine junction, to all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure. When the road is closed, a signed diversion route will be in place.

Shropshire Council says the dates may change subject to constraints such as weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of the council.