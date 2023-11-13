Appeal after serious two-car collision in Hinstock

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision on Newport Road in Hinstock on Saturday at around 10am.

The incident involved a blue Nissan Qasqai on a ‘17’ plate and a red Nissan Note on an ’11’ plate where both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the road was closed until about 4pm.

A man and woman, both aged 70, in the Nissan Note were injured and the driver of the Qasqai, a 29-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

- Advertisement -

All three were taken to Stoke hospital for assessment.

If you have any information, dash camera footage or home security footage of the incident contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting the reference number 00155_i of November 11.