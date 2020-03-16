6.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

By Shropshire Live

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.

James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

The new restaurant, which is currently being refurbished, will continue to serve a multi-course surprise tasting menu based on Shropshire terroir and will open for the first night on Friday 3rd April 2020.

The restaurant will open every week on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-9pm, and once established on Thursday evenings and occasionally on Wednesday evenings for chef collaborations.

Commenting on the new opening, founder, owner and Chef at Wild Shropshire, James Sherwin, said:

“I am delighted to have finally opened my own restaurant in a North Shropshire based premises in the beautiful rural market town of Whitchurch. The restaurant is being designed to complement our business ethos of sustainability and seasonality as well as the customers’ comfort and enjoyment.

“It is really important to me to be located in the North Shropshire hub which is fast becoming a popular destination for food lovers and adventurous epicureans. The town is close to where I live, has a thriving local community and brilliantly positioned reaching into the nearby counties of Cheshire and Staffordshire. Local Salopians are keen to support independent businesses and we are delighted to join others in promoting the local area as a centre of fantastic food, drink and local produce!

“At Wild Shropshire restaurant, we love to surprise our customers with new and interesting flavours found in North Shropshire. Our ethos of being a terroir led, sustainable, seasonal food business whilst also supporting other artisan producers, is at the centre of our business model and we are proud of this. We look forward to working with other local producers to bring new and exciting dishes to our customers via the brand new restaurant.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
News

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
News

Coronavirus: Shrewsbury resident dies after testing positive for Covid-19

A resident at a retirement development in Shrewsbury has died after testing positive for Covid-19.
RSH and PRH restrict visiting in response to coronavirus

Visiting restrictions are to be put in place at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford in the wake of national guidance to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Woman charged after 81-year-old is attacked and robbed in Telford

A Telford woman has been charged after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed of cash whilst walking in Madeley last Wednesday.
Sport

Sport

All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
The World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament at The Shrewsbury Club

Shrewsbury’s World Tour Tennis tournament postponed after ITF suspend all events until April 20

The Budgen Motors World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament has been postponed after the International Tennis Federation suspended all events until April 20.
Business

Business

Carrie Stokes

Shifnal-based accountant celebrates Top 50 Women in Accounting nomination

A Shifnal-based accountant, who runs her own accountancy practice is celebrating being nominated to go forward to the Global Top 50 Women in Accounting List.
David Hayward, Pure Telecom managing director

Pure Telecom shortlisted to retain national award

Shropshire firm Pure Telecom has been shortlisted in its bid to retain a prestigious national award.
Rod Plummer and Simon Jeavons at Orlando Airport

Shoothill incorporate new USA based subsidiary

Shropshire-based software company Shoothill have incorporated a new USA based subsidiary, in order to extend much in-demand software services to the American market.
Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Entertainment

Entertainment

The traditional ‘Big Boards in The Square’ will be in full swing on Saturday 27 April. Photo: Tim King

Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival postponed

Shrewsbury's annual Cartoon Festival has been postponed after consideration from the festival's management committee.
Lilleshall Pantomime Group to entertain with Jack & The Beanstalk

The Lilleshall Pantomime Group's production of Jack & The Beanstalk takes to the stage this Friday.
West Felton Carnival has been a staple in the village calendar for the last twenty-eight years

Carnival fever returns to West Felton

To celebrate two decades at the helm, West Felton’s Carnival committee have upped the ante for their annual event on Sunday 5 July.
Taste

Taste

Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin. Photo: The Craft Gin Club

Craft Gin Club choose Ludlow Gin as favoured tipple for March

Award winning local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin has been chosen as the Craft Gin Club’s ‘Gin of the Month’ for March 2020.
Latest Articles

