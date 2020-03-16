Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.

James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

The new restaurant, which is currently being refurbished, will continue to serve a multi-course surprise tasting menu based on Shropshire terroir and will open for the first night on Friday 3rd April 2020.

The restaurant will open every week on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-9pm, and once established on Thursday evenings and occasionally on Wednesday evenings for chef collaborations.

Commenting on the new opening, founder, owner and Chef at Wild Shropshire, James Sherwin, said:

“I am delighted to have finally opened my own restaurant in a North Shropshire based premises in the beautiful rural market town of Whitchurch. The restaurant is being designed to complement our business ethos of sustainability and seasonality as well as the customers’ comfort and enjoyment.

“It is really important to me to be located in the North Shropshire hub which is fast becoming a popular destination for food lovers and adventurous epicureans. The town is close to where I live, has a thriving local community and brilliantly positioned reaching into the nearby counties of Cheshire and Staffordshire. Local Salopians are keen to support independent businesses and we are delighted to join others in promoting the local area as a centre of fantastic food, drink and local produce!

“At Wild Shropshire restaurant, we love to surprise our customers with new and interesting flavours found in North Shropshire. Our ethos of being a terroir led, sustainable, seasonal food business whilst also supporting other artisan producers, is at the centre of our business model and we are proud of this. We look forward to working with other local producers to bring new and exciting dishes to our customers via the brand new restaurant.”