Council Leader announces new Cabinet for Telford & Wrekin

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, has announced his new Cabinet which will be confirmed at the local authority’s Annual General Meeting next week.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader at Telford & Wrekin Council

The updated senior team includes changes to some roles and responsibilities and sees two existing Cabinet Members step back and two new members join.

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The Cabinet holds responsibility for the delivery of our key priorities, ensuring we continue to protect, care and invest to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of the council and the borough I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to Cllr Nathan England, who is stepping back from the Cabinet but remaining a Ward member for The Nedge to pursue further career opportunities outside of the council, and to Cllr Eileen Callear who is the Labour Group nominee for Deputy Mayor. Both Nathan and Eileen have brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to their respective areas of responsibility over the last twelve months.

“As Leader of the Council, I have taken this opportunity to review our Cabinet, my eighth Cabinet as Leader. I am pleased to welcome Cllr Vickers and Cllr Hannington, who were both elected in 2023, to their new roles. Together, this Cabinet brings a new focus, a new energy and a new perspective, reinforcing our continued commitment to the people of Telford and Wrekin, and I look forward to our annual general meeting when we can formally confirm these roles.”

The new Cabinet will be confirmed at the Council’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday 23 May at 6pm.

– Cllr Richard Overton remains Deputy Leader and continues to hold Cabinet responsibility for Homes, Enforcement and Customer Services.

– Cllr Lee Carter continues as Cabinet Member for the Economy, Jobs and Neighbourhood Services, representing Telford & Wrekin Council at the West Midlands Combined Authority, as well as being the cabinet lead for Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation.

– Cllr Zona Harrington joins the Cabinet for the first time, having been elected to represent the Lawley Ward in the May 2023 local election. With a professional background in financial services, Cllr Hannington will have Cabinet responsibility for Finance and Governance.

– Cllr Carolyn Healy remains as Cabinet Member for Climate Action, the Environment, Heritage and Visitor Economy. Cllr Healy continues to lead the council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

– Cllr Raj Mehta continues as Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride. Cllr Mehta will also hold cabinet responsibility for the Armed Forces Covenant.

– Cllr Kelly Middleton remains Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer and Stronger Communities. Cllr Middleton responsibilities include being cabinet lead on domestic abuse.

– Cllr Shirley Reynolds continues as Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People and Education.

– Cllr Paul Watling remains Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems.

– Cllr Ollie Vickers joins the Cabinet, with responsibility for Leisure and Partnerships, having been elected to represent the Donnington Ward in the May 2023 local election.