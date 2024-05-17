Shropshire’s cricketers all set for NCCA Twenty20 Cup’s Super 12s stage this weekend

Shropshire head to Slough Cricket Club this weekend for the NCCA Twenty20 Cup’s newly-created Super 12s stage.

Shifnal’s Shaun Lorimer is recalled to the Shropshire squad for this weekend’s NCCA T20 Cup Super 12s matches

Having won three of their four completed group matches, Shropshire impressively qualified for the next stage of the competition as group four runners-up to Oxfordshire.

They now join Berkshire and Cornwall in one of four Super 12s groups being played on Sunday, with the four eventual winners progressing through to T20 finals day.

Shropshire will face hosts Berkshire in Sunday’s opening match at Slough at 10am.

Depending on the result of that game, Shropshire will then take on Cornwall at either 1pm or 4.30pm, with Berkshire to also play Cornwall during a busy day of T20 cricket.

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home, looking forward to Sunday, said: “Berkshire are historically a strong team and Cornwall were runners-up in this competition last year.

“If we produce our A game, Twenty20 cricket, as we’ve said before, hinges on one or two people having a good day, and that’s been the case for us so far this season.

“Several people have shone in the games we’ve won, so hopefully, if we can have more of the same on Sunday, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t do well.”

Shropshire’s squad of 12 shows two changes to the one selected for the county’s final two group matches against Wales at St Asaph earlier this month.

Former Oxfordshire all-rounder Ollie Currill is set to return from injury to make his Shropshire debut and there’s a recall for Shifnal’s off-spinning all-rounder Shaun Lorimer.

They replace unavailable Shrewsbury batter Dan Humes and injured Shifnal seamer Ben Roberts.

Home added: “Shaun Lorimer made his Shropshire debut in this competition last year against Northumberland. It’s a good opportunity for Shaun as he had another good season last year.

“We’ve had a few injuries and Ben Roberts has pulled a calf muscle, but we are pleased to welcome Ollie Currill back into the 12 after he played for his club last weekend.”

Shropshire

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Ollie Currill (Knowle & Dorridge), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Shaun Lorimer (Shifnal), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury).