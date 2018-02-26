Cound Cricket Club look forward to great season ahead

Cound Cricket Club is looking forward to a great season in 2018 after winning promotion back to the Premier Division in the Henshalls Shropshire County Cricket League.

The club will be running three teams in the League this season with the 2nd XI also competing on Saturdays and a Sunday XI also in action.

It will also play in the midweek Shrewsbury & District Evening League and run junior teams at Under 11s and Under 13s

Any players interested in joining the club based at the Harnage Road ground in Cound near Shrewsbury would be more than welcome.

Pre-season nets start at the Neville Cardus Indoor Cricket Centre at Shrewsbury School on Sunday, April 1, at 5pm with an indoor pre-season cricket session also planned at the Sundorne Games Hall on Sunday, March 18 at 1pm.

The club is also running a Race Night at the Beacon Hotel in Shrewsbury on Friday, May 11 starting at 7pm with President’s Day planned for July.

The club regularly carries out fundraising for charity, recently handing over a cheque for over £1,300 to Hope House as a result of events in 2017. These included a netball match against the Hunters netball team which was won by the girls, with a rounders challenge planned in the summer.

The chosen charity for 2018 is Severn Hospice.