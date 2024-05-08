Telford friends climbing new heights for Scottish mountain challenge

Four adventurous friends are braving their tallest task yet when they tackle Scotland’s nine highest mountains this weekend.

The team of four intrepid pals from Telford are scaling nine of Scotland’s tallest mountains to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice

From 9th–11th May, Ryan Ordidge, Dom Atkinson, Marcus Atkinson and Rory Felton, from Telford, are doing the Scottish 4000s, climbing all of the country’s mountains that are over 4,000 tall.

They aim to raise £1,000 for Hope House children’s hospice, near Oswestry.

The four pals have faced many gruelling challenges in the past, however with nine mammoth peaks, and some perilously rough terrain, this is their most ambitious one yet.

Organiser Dom says: “After completing the Three Peaks Challenge and the Welsh 3,000s in previous years, the next logical step was for us to attempt the Scottish 4,000s.”

For their most demanding feat so far, the team agreed that they should raise money for a local charity.

Dom says: “When we finally decided that we would attempt the Scottish 4,000s, we sat in front of the fire with a pint at The Huntsman pub in Little Wenlock, Telford. We felt that our trek had to be more than just a personal challenge; it had to benefit others.

“Pete, the owner of The Huntsman has a strong connection to Hope House. He said he would support us in raising money for this amazing charity which cares for babies, children and young people who have life-threatening conditions, as well as supporting families.”

The three-day challenge starts with Ben Nevis and takes on two mountain ranges: Lochaber range near Fort William and the Cairngorms, near Aviemore.

Hope House Fundraiser Dawn Ball thanked Ryan, Dom, Marcus and Rory for taking on the mammoth challenge.

She said: “The team have shared some stunning photos from some of their training walks in the Shropshire Hills and Snowdonia. We’re looking forward to seeing pictures from their Scottish adventure. We are really grateful for their hard work which is raising money to support children with life-threatening conditions and their families. Good luck, Team 4,000s.”

Sponsor them at www.hopehouse.org.uk/scottish-4000s