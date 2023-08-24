Students across Shropshire collect their GCSE results

Students across Shropshire are receiving their GCSE results today, as results are expected to fall back in line with those of 2019 in England.

Collecting their results are Telford students Talia Bailey, Anita Dos Santos Brown, Abbie-Louise Blain and Tommy Taylor

Shropshire Council is congratulating pupils on receiving their GCSE results today.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Cabinet Member for Children and Education said:

“I would like to congratulate and pay tribute to the hard work and determination of all our pupils who have sat GCSEs this year.

“We know the past few years have been extremely challenging for Shropshire children and young people, given the continued ripple effect of the disruption to their education caused by the pandemic.

“I would also like to thank all those who have supported our hard-working students this last year – to the teachers and their school and college staff, including our virtual school who support our looked after students, all who have shown incredible dedication to ensure young people are prepared for their next steps in the world.

“This is such an important period for young people as they move on from school to continued education at school or college or as they enter further training and employment.

“We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

The Learning Community Trust pleased with results

The Learning Community Trust says it is pleased with this summer’s GCSE results, especially in the backdrop of the legacy of Covid.

All three of its Telford secondary schools – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton – have improved in a number of areas, which coincides with positive Ofsted reports.

The Trust’s chief executive Jane Hughes said: “Across the schools, the attainment and average grades of the students increased, with a number of students achieving the highest grades possible across all their subjects.”

Highlighted at Ercall Wood is the success of students with special educational needs who have outperformed expected national averages.

HLC continued to improve with exceptional performances across all subject areas. And Charlton School, following its strong Ofsted report, has seen a large number of students achieve outstanding personal results.

The Trust also runs Queensway School in Telford, which caters for children and young people on the autistic spectrum, and those with social, emotional and mental health difficulties. This school recorded its best-ever results, with many students achieving GCSE grades of 4 or above in English, maths and science.

Jane Hughes added: “We are pleased with the results from all of schools. The outcomes reflect the hard work of our students and staff during what remains a challenging time after the impact of Covid.

“Our schools have worked tirelessly providing outstanding lessons and additional catch-up opportunities to ensure that all students met their potential.”

She added: “Our average grades have increased across our Trust schools, which means that our learners have achieved the outcomes they need to go to college, apprenticeships or into employment and I am proud that our schools have provided the springboard for their successful futures.”

Outstanding set of GCSE results for Wrekin College pupils

Wrekin College today announced an “outstanding” set of GCSE results beating the number of top A grades and achievements across the board in 2019, the last time exams were assessed at pre-pandemic levels.

Wrekin College pupils celebrate outstanding GCSE results with best overall pass rate in a decade

A third of all grades were at 9-7, up three per cent from 2019, while discounting the pandemic years the school also celebrated its best overall pass rate in a decade.

Mr Ben Smith, Deputy Head (Academic), paid tribute to the “resilience and commitment” of the 2023 cohort of pupils recognising they were among the hardest hit by Covid as they faced repeated disruption during some of the most pivotal years in their academic development.

“Our Year 11 students have achieved an outstanding set of GCSE results this year,” added Mr Smith.

“The results are impressive in their own right but, when you take into consideration the disruption of the pandemic, the challenges of online learning, and Ofqual’s recent announcement that 300,000 fewer top GCSE grades would be awarded this year as grading standards return to 2019 levels, they really are exceptional.”

Almost three-quarters of all 808 grades achieved were at grade 5 (a strong pass) and above while the overall pass rate of 90.7 per cent is up more than five per cent on 2019.

“Fortunately, both our pupils and staff responded robustly in the face of this adversity, demonstrating the resilience and commitment needed to ensure that the vast majority reached their academic potential.”

“It is also heartening that the government’s decision to realign this year’s GCSE grading with 2019 has not prevented Wrekinians from improving on the 9-7 grade percentage the school achieved in 2019,” he added.

“As with our A Level results last week, it is encouraging to see that, despite the introduction of centre and teacher-assessed grading at GCSE over the last few years and the other mitigations put into place by examination boards to counteract the impact of the pandemic, Wrekin has in no sense lost sight of what is required for its students to achieve the highest grades. Academic standards remain high as the school exceeds its performance in 2019. There is a palpable ambition throughout the school community to continue to drive learning forward.”

Headteacher Mr Tim Firth said he was immensely proud the results had shown that Wrekin as a non-selective school was not merely teaching children to pass an exam but to strive for the highest level they were capable of.

“Wrekin challenges and improves the best academics while adding value to everyone and these results are a testament to that,” he said.

Telford College celebrates ‘excellent’ set of GCSE results

Telford College is celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results today, with English and maths grades once again comfortably ahead of the national average.

Achievement rates for English and maths were up on last year for both adult learners and 16-18 students, with more than 97% pass rate for maths, and over 95% for English.

“Our English achievement rates were over 10% above the national average, and maths results for 16 to 18-year-olds were even further ahead than that,” said the college’s deputy chief executive Janet Stephens.

“These are absolutely fantastic results, reflecting all of the hard work our students and staff. We are very proud of them.

“Maths and English are so important, because they not only form a key part of the Government’s levelling up programme, and are qualifications which open up pathways to the maximum number of courses and job opportunities.

“It’s one of the reasons we are so excited to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council and local businesses on creating a new digital skills and enterprise hub in the town’s Station Quarter, with maths at the very heart of a modern, technology-driven curriculum.”

Janet added: “We look forward to seeing many of our students now progressing with us onto A levels, apprenticeships, or our range of T Levels which we are launching in September.”

Telford College staff are now on hand to discuss progression opportunities with GCSE students, and explain the range of further education opportunities in the 2023/24 curriculum. Full details can be found at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk.

Last week Telford College celebrated another strong set of results for its A level, technical and vocational courses.

It saw 100% pass rates in several subject areas including media studies and religious studies, and increased high grades on last year in areas such as physics, history, chemistry and business.

Pass rates were also up on last year in subject areas such as biology, English language, English literature and history, while pass rates among the college’s adult A level students outperformed the national average.