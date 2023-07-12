Over 10,000 people enjoy Newport Show

More than 10,000 people flocked to Newport to enjoy Shropshire’s best one day show last Saturday.

In the Horse Section, the Supreme Champion was Miss Harrie Wood aged 3, pictured here with Holstock Director and the Miniature Shetland

The Newport Show took place in the Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport, and despite a few showers saw thousands enjoying packed events, celebrity guests, great food and shopping – and much more.

Full houses enjoyed an Audience with Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary show The Yorkshire Vet and cookery demonstrations from renowned chef Glynn Purnell – known to tv viewers from his time on The Great British Menu.

In the main arena, there was the chance to catch everything from the thrilling Atkinson Action Horses displays to Nick Gregory’s fascinating Gun Dog display, where he explained – and demonstrated – how the dogs are trained.

Family fun took place around the site, from Meirion Owen and his Sheep Dog in the Village Green to sold-out ice cream making fun for Little Foodies who were visiting the show.

Appearing alongside Glynn in the Festival of Food arena were James Sherwin from Wild Shropshire in Whitchurch – and the restaurant’s sommelier, Jo Turner; Morgan Country Butchers from Waters Upton; and Stuart Collins, from Docket 33.

Competitors from across the region took part in livestock, equine, canine, horticulture and handicraft categories, with each striving to secure a Best in Show award – and setting judges some difficult choices!

The contribution of the community which is at the heart of the show each year was also marked with both Long Service awards and with a minute’s applause to mark the contribution of the late David Maddocks, a former Show President whose work on the show for years was commemorated during the event.

Show Manager Sally Western said: “We had the odd passing shower, but no-one’s enthusiasm was dampened – and it was a delight to welcome thousands of people to a bustling showground.

“Watching people of all ages enjoying the Show, finding their favourites once again and making new discoveries, was heart-warming – and it was wonderful to see the all our guests making time for people after their talks, chatting and adding to what was a great community feel.

“Shows like ours rely on our surrounding community and this year’s show was no different – with our teams of stewards and volunteers helping ensure everything went smoothly – from keeping the main arena running smoothly to making sure our thousands of visitors got onto and off our car parks easily.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to them, to our stall holders, to all of the acts and exhibitors who drew the crowds – and, of course, to our visitors themselves.

“The Show would be nothing without each and every one of you – so here’s to seeing you all again in 2024!”