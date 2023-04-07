Tractor run trucker sets off on 750-mile round trip for Alzheimer’s Society

Patrick Gandy a sixty-year-old trucker from Trench in Telford has set off on a seven-day vintage tractor charity run.

Patrick and his vintage tractor

Patrick and the team set off from Shifnal, travelling to Stranraer in Scotland and back, covering 750 miles in total, all while raising vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

This is Patrick’s third tractor run for charity and his second raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society a cause that is close to his heart.

Patrick said: “I am really looking forward to the event as my dad Reg was diagnosed with dementia following a fall that left him in a coma for three days. Just prior to his fall dad had started to get forgetful, lost track of time and he started forgetting people’s names.

“Dad is my hero and an absolute legend – he was in the Airforce in Egypt and once back in the UK he installed the first colour TVs in Wolverhampton as a Co-op TV repair man. He was famous for getting the punch lines wrong on jokes, but prior to dementia he was a brilliant father and my best friend.

“I have also lost a couple of friends to dementia over the past few years too. It affects people of all ages. It breaks heart watching friends and family seeing their loved ones slowly slipping away. Their loved one’s still look like the person they love but as dementia takes more of them, they slowly shut down.

“For this reason, I will endeavour to promote Alzheimer’s Society at every opportunity. The charity provides help and hope for people living with dementia and their families which is so important. I will continue to do daft big runs on my tractor for as long as I am physically able, and the tractor keeps going.”

Patrick aims to raise thousands of pounds for people living with dementia and has already raised nearly £600.00 for the charity, you can support him on his just giving page here.

Adam Evans Alzheimer’s Society, Community Fundraiser for Shropshire welcomed Patrick’s decision to help raise money for the charity and said:

“It’s wonderful that Patrick is giving his time to support Alzheimer’s Society. A third of us will develop dementia in our lifetimes, making it the biggest health and social care challenge we face.

“Alzheimer’s Society is a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to us for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.

“There are 5700 people living with dementia in Shropshire and over 84,000 across the West Midlands. But we simply can’t reach everyone without the continued support of our incredible fundraisers like Patrick.”