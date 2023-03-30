12.9 C
Dustbusters flying high at RAF Museum Midlands

By Shropshire Live

When the suspended aircraft at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands need a spring clean, it calls for a specialist team of dustbusters with a head for heights to carry out the work!

A specialist team of dustbusters clean the aircraft. Photo: ©RAF Museum
A specialist team of dustbusters clean the aircraft. Photo: ©RAF Museum

Suspended from the ceiling, up to 100ft in the air, eight aircraft including a Vulcan bomber, will all be given a light dusting this week as part of the annual clean and inspection.

Other aircraft being spruced up include a Canberra, Meteor, Sabre, Hunter, Lightning, Dakota and Javelin.

Strapped into harnesses, the specialist cleaning team climb the rafters of the building and abseil down to access the aircraft. No cleaning solutions are used on the aircraft, just a good dusting using large soft fibre mops.

In addition to cleaning the aircraft, the team will also be inspecting the suspension cables supporting the aircraft in their flying display positions.

Tom Hopkins, Curator at RAF Museum Midlands said: “All the aircraft and vehicles within the RAF Museums collection undergo a regular inspection by our Technicians and Volunteers, however those suspended from the ceiling of our National Cold War Exhibition are 100ft high in some places and require a specialist team to carry out the work at dizzying heights.”

The Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition features 19 aircraft, tanks, vehicles, models and memorabilia, and is the only place in the world where people can view all three British V-Bombers, the Vulcan, Victor and Valiant, together and under one roof.

