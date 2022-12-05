6.4 C
Monday, December 5, 2022
Cycles set to help Christmas shoppers in Wellington

By Shropshire Live

A new initiative which will make Christmas shopping easier and greener is being rolled out in a Shropshire town.

The five cycle volunteers, from left, Peter Brench, Rob Hubbleday, Jim Percival, Paul Kalinaukas and Councillor Anthony Lowe
A team of volunteers are offering to deliver people’s purchases by electric bike in and around Wellington.

The five fully trained bikers are now gearing up for Christmas deliveries as part of this pilot project.

“We are fully trained, insured and ready to transport people’s Christmas shopping, presents and groceries to their front door in Wellington and surrounding areas,” explained Councillor Anthony Lowe, one of the volunteers.

“This free of charge service provides convenience for Wellington shoppers and supports our distinctive range of small shops and market traders.

“It also reduces unnecessary car or van journeys as people can come into the town by foot or public transport and then get their shopping taken home later,” he said.

Shropshire Cycle Hub, a community charity which improves access to healthy, sustainable transport, have secured the use of an e-cargo bike from now to April 2023 as part of the pilot project for Wellington. Additionally, the team have another electric bike with a trailer on loan from a volunteer.

The service is available every Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 2pm and on Saturdays from 9.30am to midday. Anyone interested in using it should call or text 07398 136120.

“We provide service with a smile on our cycles and when not out delivering we are parked in the open market area and will be pleased to chat,” said Anthony, who added that more volunteers were needed.

Anyone wanting to help out needs to be aged over 18, have a full UK driving licence and should email the volunteer coordinator Councillor Anthony Lowe at wanthonylowe@aol.com

