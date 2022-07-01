Awards night celebrates the achievement of star students

Telford College has celebrated the achievements of star students at its end-of-year awards night.

Dr Gill Eatough and Graham Guest with the three special award winners, from left, Corey Clark, Annabel Hemingbrough, and Richard Addoquaye

More than 60 students and apprentices were presented with certificates and gifts in recognition of their outstanding achievements or significant improvements during the current academic year.

The college’s highest accolade, the Victor Ludorum trophy, went to creative media student Corey Clark, a talented artist, photographer and movie maker who has secured a place at the prestigious Screen And Film School in Manchester.

In the official citation, the former Southall School student was described as ‘an absolute credit to the college’ who has recorded straight distinction grades.

“But that’s not all – this is someone who regularly helps out at college events too, pursuing a passion for photography at music events and football matches, and volunteering at Wellington’s Orbit cinema,” the audience was told.

Two other special awards were handed out on the night, with Richard Addoquaye winning the Principal’s Special Award, and Annabel Hemingbrough being named Apprentice of the Year.

Richard is on an Access to Higher Education course, hoping to pursue a career in physiotherapy, and was described as a ‘remarkable individual’ whose confidence has grown in tandem with his grades.

Annabel is an apprentice with Telford IT company Purple Frog Systems, who was praised for her mature working attitude and described as a ‘thoughtful and proactive worker always looking for ways to improve’.

The VIP guest of honour at the awards was the chief executive of Telford’s Learning Community Trust, Dr Gill Eatough, who helped to present students with their awards.

She spoke about the strong partnership between the Trust and the college, which has seen many students from their schools – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood and Charlton – thrive in further education.

“It is impressive to see the college doing so well, particularly gaining the ‘Good’ judgement in its recent Ofsted inspection,” she said.

Three of her former students – Abi Taras from HLC, Yasmin Butt from Ercall Wood, and Saqib Chohan from Charlton – helped the college to surprise Dr Eatough with a special thank-you gift at the end of the presentations.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said he was ‘incredibly proud’ of everyone’s achievements, and the way in which staff and students continued to show such teamwork, commitment, pure hard work and tenacity.

A video including some of the highlights from the academic year was also shown as part of the event, featuring comments from students across a range of curriculum areas including art and design, health and social care, automotive engineering, and the 7th form A level centre.

They described the atmosphere around college, and opportunity to make new lifelong friends alongside their studies, as ‘amazing’.

Adam Richards, who is coming to end of his first year of level three creative media, said his favourite part of the course so far had been the opportunity to make his own short film.

And Zak Wardroper, who is studying A levels in biology, chemistry and psychology, praised his ‘absolutely incredible’ maths teacher, and said he had also enjoyed the chance to go on trips as part of biology studies.