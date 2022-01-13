Oswestry alleyways set for transformation

Four alleyways in Oswestry are set to be transformed – bringing them to life and helping regenerate the town.

A stunning clock will be placed over the Herbie Roberts Way alley

Meanwhile, the Cae Glas Park alleyway will be upgraded with a brand new gate and a living wall extending the greenery of the park.

It is all part of a major Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone project, which has secured a further £180,000 funding from Historic England.

It will see the two alleyways transformed, along with better bin storage at Clawdd Du and Star Passage will be given better security and spruced up.

Councillor Ed Potter, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said:

“These concept designs really give a flavour of the outstanding work being done to regenerate the alleyways in Oswestry town centre.

“The clock will prove to be a real centrepiece of the work and I can’t wait to see it come to life.

“The project is bringing so many positives to Oswestry and I want to thank everyone for their hard work and feedback which has made this a reality.”

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones said:

“Oswestry Town Council is investing heavily in the HAZ programme, and the alleyway project will make a tangible difference. Councillors have been involved in discussions with the designers and will be asked to approve the plans at a meeting next week.”

Samantha Jones, HSHAZ Project Officer, added:

“I am delighted to be able to present these first design images which really show off the grand scale of the work planned.

“We know that many of the town’s alleyways have been in need of a spruce up for many years and this project and the funding has helped us talk to people and find out how they want to see change and how we can achieve it.

“We are delighted with these designs from Environmental Associates and cannot wait to see them made a reality. They will not only enhance Oswestry as a place for locals but visitors too.”

The HSHAZ project is a partnership project between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District).

The HSHAZ Project is tasked with looking at ways to regenerate the town through heritage, and it has been recognised that the alleyways play an important part in the history of the town, reflecting the medieval layout of the town, providing links between streets.