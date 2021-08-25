Ironbridge Wharfage flood improvements to commence in September

Final improvements to the Ironbridge gorge flood defences are set to commence in September, after extensive investigation work.

Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge

In a joint partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council and the Environment Agency (EA) a review has been completed and additional measures such as the road design itself along with reinforcements to the barriers will begin on Monday, September 6.

Road closures are expected to start for a period of up to seven weeks during the works.

Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Councillor David Wright said:

“In 2020/21 we experienced some of the highest ever recorded levels on the River Severn and this work aims to reinforce and improve the measures already in place.

“We were hoping to have this vitally important work completed earlier this year but Storm Christoph made that impossible.

“We understand the works will cause disruption but this is essential to create the best possible defences for the gorge and protect residents and businesses; we thank people in advance for their continued patience.”

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is continuing to lobby the Government for more action to protect properties throughout the area – not just on the wharfage.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents Ironbridge said:

“Currently large parts are not protected at all and we wanted to make sure the Government understands that flooding affects the whole community including areas such as Dale End, the south bank of the river in Ironbridge and Jackfield and Coalport.”