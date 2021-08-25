16.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Ironbridge Wharfage flood improvements to commence in September

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Final improvements to the Ironbridge gorge flood defences are set to commence in September, after extensive investigation work.

Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge
Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge

In a joint partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council and the Environment Agency (EA) a review has been completed and additional measures such as the road design itself along with reinforcements to the barriers will begin on Monday, September 6. 

Road closures are expected to start for a period of up to seven weeks during the works.

- Advertisement -

Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Councillor David Wright said:

“In 2020/21 we experienced some of the highest ever recorded levels on the River Severn and this work aims to reinforce and improve the measures already in place.

“We were hoping to have this vitally important work completed earlier this year but Storm Christoph made that impossible.

“We understand the works will cause disruption but this is essential to create the best possible defences for the gorge and protect residents and businesses; we thank people in advance for their continued patience.”

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is continuing to lobby the Government for more action to protect properties throughout the area – not just on the wharfage.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents Ironbridge said:

“Currently large parts are not protected at all and we wanted to make sure the Government understands that flooding affects the whole community including areas such as Dale End, the south bank of the river in Ironbridge and Jackfield and Coalport.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP