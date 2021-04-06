3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Man assaulted by group of teenagers in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Shrewsbury last week.

The victim was walking near the Castle Walk footbridge at around 9pm on Tuesday 30 March when the incident took place.

A group of around four or five teenage boys, all white, approached him and one punched him leaving him with facial injuries.

The one who assaulted him was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 00736i of 30 March or report online though the Tell Us About section of the website.

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

