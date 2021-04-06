Man assaulted by group of teenagers in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Shrewsbury last week.

The victim was walking near the Castle Walk footbridge at around 9pm on Tuesday 30 March when the incident took place.

A group of around four or five teenage boys, all white, approached him and one punched him leaving him with facial injuries.

The one who assaulted him was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 00736i of 30 March or report online though the Tell Us About section of the website.